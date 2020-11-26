Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Vehicles queue up as Mohali borders close for farmers’ rally

Vehicles queue up as Mohali borders close for farmers’ rally

Sealed at 9.30 am by Mohali police, the Zirakpur border had not opened till the filing of this report at night, with no vehicles going towards Ambala.

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 23:45 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Traffic Jam On NH 73 Panchkula to Yamunanagar at Majri Chowk in Panchkula. (Sant Arora/HT)

There were traffic jams and diversions on Thursday as entry points at highways approaching Chandigarh were sealed for around 10 hours by the Mohali administration due to the farmers’ rally in protest of the laws cleared by the Centre for agricultural reforms.

As borders at Zirakpur, Dera Bassi and Lalru were sealed to prevent farmers from marching to Delhi to rally against the laws, long queues of vehicles stretched out for miles till late at night.

Sealed at 9.30 am by Mohali police, the Zirakpur border had not opened till the filing of this report at night, with no vehicles going towards Ambala.



Incoming traffic from Ambala was diverted at Dera Bassi towards Panchkula to reach Chandigarh. Similarly, outgoing traffic from Airport Road at the Patiala crossing was diverted towards Zirakpur and from there towards Panchkula-Nada Sahib-Barwala on to the Yamunanagar Expressway to reach Ambala and Delhi

“It took me nearly one hour to reach my office in Chandigarh, said Dhakoli resident Shivani Sharma.

Kamalpreet Singh Turka of Ambala, on his way to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research for a checkup, was stuck in traffic for nearly 50 minutes as “the situation was very bad from the Panchkula side.”

Commuters asked to use alternate routes

Meanwhile, the Mohali and Panchkula police departments issued traffic advisories asking commuters to take alternate routes to travel to Delhi.

Issuing prohibitory orders against the assembly of five or more persons besides a travel advisory, Panchkula police on Wednesday appealed to people to avoid movement towards Delhi and other cities, especially via NH-44, till Friday.

Chandigarh Transport Undertaking also suspended its interstate bus service on routes passing through Haryana till Friday, asking people to make enquiries before planning travel to Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Astrazeneca likely to run additional global vaccine test, CEO says
Nov 26, 2020 23:33 IST
‘Remember what you taught us’: Bhupesh Baghel politely stings Sibal, Azad
Nov 26, 2020 21:56 IST
Two-thirds majority cannot be ruled out for BJP in Bengal next year: Rajnath Singh at HTLS 2020
Nov 26, 2020 22:45 IST
India, Nepal discuss boundary issue as foreign secretary meets top leadership in Kathmandu
Nov 26, 2020 22:48 IST

latest news

IIT, NIT students to get option to study in Hindi, local languages
Nov 26, 2020 23:46 IST
India, Nepal discuss boundary issue
Nov 26, 2020 23:44 IST
Happy to have met Navjot Singh Sidhu, says Amarinder Singh after luncheon
Nov 26, 2020 23:43 IST
Don’t air grievances publicly: Punjab CM
Nov 26, 2020 23:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.