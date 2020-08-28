Vigilance probe ordered into liquor smuggling during lockdown

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Thursday said the state government has ordered a vigilance probe into the findings of the special enquiry team (SET) constituted in May to investigate into the instances of pilferage of liquor from warehouses during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The inquiry had revealed glaring deficiencies in functioning of excise and taxation department and indicated collusion of officials in smuggling and illegal sale of liquor.

“There was no rationale for physical movement of stocks during lockdown… it is evident that there was huge unauthorised movement of liquor. The complicity of excise, police officials cannot be ruled out. Probe needed as movement of not a single soul, except those involved in essential duties, was permitted during lockdown,” reads the inquiry findings, for which an investigation by vigilance bureau has been ordered.

“The state vigilance bureau will investigate the findings of the SET. We should trust the vigilance bureau,” Vij said in a veiled reference to deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala’s rejection of the SET findings.

Explanation of officers sought

The state government has also sought explanation from IAS officer Shekhar Vidyarthi, the present excise and taxation commissioner, and IPS officer of AGMUT cadre Pratiksha Godara, who is a former Sonepat superintendent of police. Godara, who was on an inter-cadre deputation to Haryana, is back to her parent cadre.

Vidyarthi’s explanation has been called on the basis of SET findings as he had ordered closure of liquor vends during the lockdown by only giving verbal instructions. In the absence of written instructions, permits and passes for movement of liquor were issued during the closure period by some districts. Vidyarthi was also held responsible for dilly-dallying pieces of information sought by the SET and hampering the visit of the enquiry team to a distillery. Also, departmental inquiries have been ordered against excise and police officials mentioned in the SET report.

The SET was mandated to check whether the stock of liquor that was there on the date of sealing a warehouse was actually available or not, to examine the cases of seizure of illicit/ non-excise duty paid liquor in Haryana between April 2019 and March 2020 by the police and excise departments separately, action and fines imposed by the excise department following liquor recovery.

The probe team was also asked to collect and collate the results of investigation of the FIRs registered from March 15, 2020 till April 10 for pilferage of liquor from L-1 and L-13 godowns and also from the police ‘malkhanas’.