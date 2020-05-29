Sections
Vij inaugurates Covid testing lab in Ambala

The lab in Ambala City’s Sector 10 is the sixth such facility in Haryana and has got its approval from ICMR, New Delhi

Updated: May 29, 2020 00:13 IST

By Bhavey Nagpal, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Haryana health minister Anil Vij on Thursday inaugurated a molecular testing lab in Ambala.

The lab in Ambala City’s Sector 10 is the sixth such facility in Haryana and has got its approval from ICMR, New Delhi. Earlier, samples for Covid-19 testing used to be sent to labs in Chandigarh, Karnal, Sonepat, Rohtak and Gurugram from Ambala.

Vij said, “There are 14 testing machines currently in Haryana, where 5,100 samples can be tested daily. When this outbreak started, there was not even a single testing machine in the state and all samples had to be sent to Pune. Now, this lab will help Ambala as well as the nearby districts.”

Ambala CMO Dr Kuldeep Singh, “The lab is equipped with machines such as TrueNAT, CBNAAT and RT-PCR. Once regulated, these machines can conduct about 300 tests daily. Two of these machines can test a sample and give a report within an hour.”



Vij also performed ‘bhoomi poojan’ of upcoming Aryabhata Science Centre on the National Highway-44 here. To be completed within a year, the science centre will be built on five acres of land at a cost of about ₹40 crore.

