Vij inaugurates MRI and CT Scan centre at Ambala Cantt civil hospital

The centre has come up at a cost of about Rs 6 crore

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 22:36 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustsn Times Ambala

Haryana home minster Anil Vij at the inauguration of MRI and CT Scan centre at Ambala Cantonment civil hospital on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij inaugurated the MRI and CT scan centre at civil hospital in Ambala Cantonment on Saturday.

Speaking to media persons, Vij said, “The magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine has been installed on a public-private partnership (PPP) model. It produces much lesser sound than other machines and takes lesser time. It can also perform MRIs of children, pregnant women and heart in case of heart diseases. Along with this, a brain MRI can also be done in five minutes. This facility will be free for Scheduled Caste (SC) patients, BPL card holders, accident victims, regular government employees and pensioners of Haryana.”

The centre has come up at a cost of about Rs 6 crore.

“All tests done by MRI machines have different rates, which have been set by the government, and are much lower than market price. The best cancer hospital in north India is also going to be inaugurated soon, where the building is ready and the remaining work is also going fast,” Vij added.



