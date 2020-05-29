Sections
Vij wants tighter curbs on Delhi border

Updated: May 29, 2020 00:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Following a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in the national capital region (NCR) districts of Haryana, home minister Anil Vij on Thursday sought stringency in free movement of people from Delhi.

Top officials said that fresh curbs meant that those who don’t have e-movement passes and don’t fall in the approved category of essential service providers as per the directions of the ministry of home affairs will not be allowed to commute from Delhi to Haryana.

“Following relaxations in lockdown 4.0, the to and fro movement of people from Delhi to Haryana had increased. There is a possibility that the authorities in the NCR districts have lowered their guard and are allowing unhindered access,’’ said an official who did not wish to be named.

The home minister is learnt to have expressed concern at the rising number of cases in the state due to free movement of people from the national capital.



The state government had on May 14 given an undertaking before the Delhi High Court that movement of persons from Delhi to Haryana would be allowed on production of e-passes.

These movement passes were to be issued to all persons engaged in providing essential services, including medical professionals, within 30 minutes of the receipt of application.

Each e-pass is valid for the entire duration of the lockdown and can be used for multiple visits, the state government had told the HC.

The state government had taken a stand before the court that since about 56% of the coronavirus cases in the national capital region (NCR) districts — Gurugram, Faridabad, Jhajjar and Sonepat — had Delhi links, it will allow back and forth movement of medical professionals from Delhi only on production of movement passes.

