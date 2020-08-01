Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Villagers claim illicit liquor trader-police nexus

Villagers claim illicit liquor trader-police nexus

Residents of Muchhal village claimed the illicit liquor trade thrived since there is a nexus between smugglers and police

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 23:59 IST

By Surjit Singh, Hindustan Times Amritsar

Charan Kaur, whose husband Balwinder Singh (65) died after consuming the hooch. (HT PHOTO)

Residents of Muchhal village near Jandiala Guru town of Amritsar district that witnessed 10 deaths due to consumption of hooch on Saturday claimed the illicit liquor trade thrived since there is a nexus between smugglers and police.

Balkar Singh, a village resident, said, “As per our information, this (hooch consumed by locals who died) was alcohol used in making of liquor. They bring small bottles of concentrated alcohol and mix it with water. The people indulging in this business earn around Rs 3,000 by investing only Rs 60.”

“The families into this business have become rich overnight. It can be gauged the fact that some of them have constructed lavish multi-storeyed houses,” he added.

Charan Kaur, whose husband Balwinder Singh (65) died after consuming the hooch, is a neighbourer of Balwinder Kaur, who has been arrested for illegally selling liquor from her house. She said, “It was like living in hell in the neighbourhood of Balwinder Kaur who was into this illicit business for more than two decades. Her customers came to her residence starting morning till late night.”



“In my family, only my husband consumed liquor. He purchased it from Balwinder Kaur. The narrow street leading to my house remained packed with the customers most of whom were drug addicts or bad elements. When police would come she bribed them,” she told.

‘IT TASTED DIFFERENTLY FROM NORMAL LIQUOR’

Some of the village residents, who consumed the hooch but survived, said the alcohol they consumed looked and tasted differently from the normal country-made liquor.

Inder Singh (65) said, “I purchased liquor for Rs 50. I consumed some at Balwinder Kaur’s residence and brought the rest home. Immediately after consuming it, I had food which possibly saved me. I felt some uneasiness thereafter.”

“I am not well since I consumed the hooch,” said Gurbir Singh, a rickshaw puller from the village.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

As science gains ground, fewer students opting for MBA, engineering
Aug 02, 2020 00:41 IST
Ludhiana: 81% Covid deaths in 45-plus age bracket
Aug 02, 2020 00:39 IST
Ward boy molests Covid positive patient in Pune hospital’s ICU, arrested
Aug 02, 2020 00:18 IST
76 employees of Pune’s Chakan firm test positive during mass testing
Aug 02, 2020 00:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.