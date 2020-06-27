Sections
Vini Mahajan replaces Karan Avtar to become Punjab’s first woman chief secy

She will also hold the additional charge of principal secretary, personnel and vigilance.

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 01:45 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Vini Mahajan

Senior IAS officer Vini Mahajan on Friday took over as the Punjab’s first woman chief secretary, replacing Karan Avtar Singh.

A 1987-batch IAS officer, Mahajan is the wife of state’s director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta. She will also hold the additional charge of principal secretary, personnel and vigilance.

Singh, a 1984-batch IAS officer, was shunted out of the top bureaucratic position just two months before his superannuation, due on August 31. Singh is tipped to be the first chairman of the Punjab Water Regulatory Authority set up by the state government.

Singh has been posted as special chief secretary, governance reforms and public grievances, according to the government order. The officer’s transfer is being viewed in the corridors of power as direct fallout of his run-in with the cabinet ministers who demanded his sacking for his ‘attitude and demeanour” at a meeting held to discuss the excise policy. He had to apologise to ministers for his behaviour and was also divested of the additional charge of financial commissioner.



