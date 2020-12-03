Violation of CVC guidelines: Chandigarh police begin shuffling cops posted in 1 unit for over 2 years

Stung by extortion allegations, Chandigarh Police have now started the process of shifting cops posted in a single unit for more than two years.

The UT police department has already identified officers posted on sensitive posts for more than two years in violation of the central vigilance commission (CVC) guidelines.

“All unit in-charges have been asked to rotate the staff and we, too, would be shuffling the cops in adherence to the CVC guidelines,” said superintendent of police (SP) Manoj Kumar Meena.

The move comes after two cops — Anil and Pawan — posted in the crime branch were identified through a clip submitted by a liquor contractor of Sector 40, who had alleged that the duo were extorting money from him. Sources said that one of the accused had been posted in the crime branch for more than two years in violation of the CVC guidelines.

In September, SP Meena had issued an order asking the unit heads to prepare list of police officials posted in a unit for more than two years. The order was issued on behalf of the Police Establishment Board (PEB), Chandigarh Police, that mandated to ensure proper shuffling of officers posted on sensitive posts as per the CVC guidelines. All SDPOs and DSP (PCR), DSP (traffic) (administration), DSP (EOW), DSP (crime) and DSP (woman and child safety unit) were then directed to identify such officials and send their names to PEB. This list was prepared after complaints started pouring in about few police officials being posted in one unit for long durations.

DSP ASKED TO INQUIRE INTO ACCUSED COPS’ ABSENCE

The police department is yet to act against Anil and Pawan, who are seen in the video clip submitted by the liquor contractor along with his complaint alleging extortion.

The liquor contractor, who has about eight liquor vends in Chandigarh, had accused policemen of extorting money from him. He claimed that he was paying them ₹96,000 per month for the past few months. The accused cops are alleged to be at large ever since the complaint was lodged.

“We are yet to receive written communication about involvement of the policemen posted in crime branch in extortion,” Meena said.

“There were news reports that few personnel in crime branch have gone underground. DSP (crime) has been asked to inquire and submit report regarding this absence,” he added.