Virus claims 8 lives, 745 more test positive in Haryana

With this, the total number of positive cases in the state is 28,186

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 00:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Haryana on Wednesday recorded eight deaths and 724 fresh Covid-19 infections across 17 districts, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 28,186, as per the health bulletin.

While 65 new cases were reported in Panchkula district, 55 more people tested positive for the virus in Ambala district and 53 new cases came up in Karnal district.

In Karnal, the infected persons included eight employees of Sector-12 branch of a leading public sector bank and 16 family members of a 60-year-old man of Sector-7, who had succumbed to the infection two days ago. In Rewari, a health official said, deputy superintendent of police (headquarters) has tested positive.

Two patients succumbed to the disease in Gurugram and as many died in Faridabad. Nuh, Sirsa, Jhajjar and Ambala districts recorded one fatality each. With this, the death toll has risen to 372 and the active cases stand at 6,117. The number of critical patients rose to 191 and they are undergoing treatment at 20 different hospitals of the state. While 153 patients were on oxygen support, 35 are on ventilators. Majority of the critical patients were undergoing treatment in Faridabad-based hospitals.



The infection continues to spread at a fast pace in Faridabad where 174 fresh cases were recorded followed by 149 in Gurugram. Among other districts with new cases were Rohtak (13), Bhiwani (3), Jhajjar (17), Palwal (28), Mahendergarh (35), Hisar (67), Panipat (21), Nuh (15), Kurukshetra (7), Sirsa (3), Yamunanagar (2), and Kaithal (17).

Meanwhile, 745 patients (119 in Gurugram, 128 in Sonepat, 154 in Rohtak and 103 in Ambala) were discharged on Wednesday.

