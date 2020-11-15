Virus claims 9 lives in J&K, 460 infections surface

Jammu and Kashmir recorded nine deaths and 460 fresh coronavirus infections on Sunday, taking the Union Territory’s Covid count to 102,619 and death toll to 1,589.

Officials said 271 people tested positive in Kashmir and 189 in Jammu. Four persons each succumbed to the disease in Jammu and five in Kashmir division.

So far, 95,342 people have recovered from the disease in the UT, taking the recovery rate to 92.90%. There are 5,688 active cases in the UT.

As many as 1,054 people have succumbed to the disease in Kashmir and 535 in Jammu. So far, 111 people have lost their lives to the infection this month.

As many as 326 people succumbed to the infection in August, 478 in September and 293 persons lost their lives to Covid in October. The death toll crossed 500-mark on August 13, 1000-mark on September 20 and 1500-mark on November 03.

With 7,829 cases, November so far has recorded an average of 521 daily infections against an average of 632 daily cases in October and 1,245 cases in September. An average 7 deaths a day were reported in November and10 were reported in October against 16 average deaths in September. The total number of tests conducted in the UT has crossed 26.45 lakh.

In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 120 more people tested positive, followed by Baramulla at 51 cases. In Jammu division, the highest number of cases was recorded in Jammu district at 94, followed by 23 in Kishtwar.

Srinagar tops the case tally with 21,426 cases and 396 deaths followed by Jammu district with 19,029 cases and 280 deaths.

Till date, 7.14 lakh people have been enlisted for observation – 24,462 in home quarantine, 5,688 in isolation, and 41,083 under home surveillance. Besides, 6.41 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.