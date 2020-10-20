Virus claims nine more lives in J&K, toll 1,388

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded nine deaths and 427 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the total number of positive cases in the Union territory to 88,369.

Officials said 258 people tested positive in Kashmir and 169 in Jammu division. Of the nine fatalities, three were in Jammu division and six in Kashmir. The death toll has reached 1,388.

August witnessed 326 deaths, 478 fatalities were registered in September and 207 people have lost their lives due to Covid-19 in October so far.

The active cases dropped to settle at 8,314 after 781 more patients were cured—364 in Kashmir and 417 in Jammu. The overall recoveries have reached 78,667, which account for a recovery rate of 88.0%, the highest so far. The total number of tests conducted in the UT so far are 20.23 lakh.

In Jammu division, the highest number of cases were recorded in Jammu district at 116, followed by 12 in Samba. In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 112 more people tested positive, followed by Baramulla at 38.

Till date, 6.29 lakh people have been enlisted for observation —21,927 in home quarantine, 8,314 in isolation, and 52,205 under home surveillance. Besides, 5.45 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.