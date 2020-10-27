Virus claims seven lives in J&K

So far, 84,236 people have recovered from the infection in Jammu and Kashmir and the recovery rate has increased to 90.8 %, the highest so far. (Representative Image/Reuters )

Jammu and Kashmir recorded seven Covid-related deaths and 452 fresh coronavirus infections on Tuesday. The UT’s Covid count has mounted to 92,677 and the death toll stands at 1,451.

Officials said 258 people had tested positive in Kashmir and 194 in Jammu. Four people succumbed to the disease in Jammu and three in Kashmir.

So far, 84,236 people have recovered from the disease in the UT and the recovery rate has increased to 90.8 % - the highest so far. There are now 6,990 active cases in J&K.

A total of 967 people have succumbed to the disease in Kashmir and 484 in Jammu. As many as 326 people succumbed to the infection in August, 478 in September and so far 270 fatalities have been reported in October. The recovery rate has continuously improved over the past month. As many as 27,312 patients have been cured in October against 17,607 fresh infections.

October has also witnessed a decrease in the average number of daily cases. Against an average of 1,245 daily novel coronavirus cases in September, October recorded an average of 652 cases and an average 10 deaths a day were reported in October against 16 in September.

The total number of tests conducted in the UT have crossed 22.14 lakh.

In Jammu division, the highest number of cases was recorded in Jammu district at 109, followed by 18 in Reasin.

In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 118 more people tested positive, followed by Baramulla at 47.

Srinagar tops the case tally with 18,847 cases and 347 deaths followed by Jammu district with 17,122 cases and 251 deaths.

Till date, 6.50 lakh people have been enlisted for observation - 17,131 in home quarantine, 6,990 in isolation, and 46,211 under home surveillance. Besides, 5.78 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.