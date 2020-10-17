Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Virus claims six more lives in J&K

Virus claims six more lives in J&K

Of the six fatalities, four were reported in Jammu division and two in Kashmir

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 22:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Srinagar

(Representative Image/Reuters )

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded six deaths and 610 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the total number of positive cases in the Union territory to 87,364.

Of the six fatalities, four were reported in Jammu division and two in Kashmir. The death toll has risen to 1,372, officials said. They said 363 people tested positive in Kashmir and 247 in Jammu.

The active cases in the UT dropped to settle at 8,704 after 809 more patients were cured— 404 in Kashmir and 405 in Jammu. The overall recoveries have reached 77,288, which accounts for a recovery rate of 88.4%, the highest so far.

For the past 26 days, the recovery rate has continuously improved. So far, in October, 20,364 patients have been cured as against 12,294 fresh infections. October has also witnessed a decrease in the average number of daily cases.



The total number of tests conducted in the UT so far has crossed 19.78 lakh.

In Jammu division, the highest number of cases was recorded in Jammu district at 116, followed by 38 in Kishtwar. In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 129 more people tested positive, followed by Baramulla at 58.

Srinagar tops the case tally with 17,530 cases and 328 deaths followed by Jammu district with 15,987 cases and 236 deaths.

Till date, 6.26 lakh people have been enlisted for observation —25,203 in home quarantine, 8,704 in isolation, and 50,263 under home surveillance. Besides, 5.40 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.

