Virus infections drop in Haryana, fresh wave likely during festival season

For the second consecutive week, the number of coronavirus infections in Haryana continued to decline with the state reporting 2,429 less cases from September 28 to October 4 as compared to the week before i.e September 21 to 27. A decline of over 5,000 infections was recorded between September 21 and 27.

The health department statistics show that 10,096 new cases were reported across the state between September 28 and October 4 as against 12,525 infections between September 21-27.

A week before between September 14-20, the state had reported an all time high of 17,616 infections.

While the continuous decline has raised hopes of a gradual bend in the infection curve, health officials are worried over the possibility of a fresh wave of infections during the festival season.

Additional chief secretary (ACS), health, Rajeev Arora said a fresh wave of infections is expected in light of resumption of more activities by the Union ministry of home affairs in its latest unlock guidelines. These include opening of educational institutions, cinemas, multiplexes, entertainment parks, allowing social, religious and political congregations.

“It is a phase where the infection rate is stabilising. We expect per day fresh infections to come down to about 800-1,000. However, once people lower their guard and stop following safety measures, the infection rate will increase,” Arora said.

Decline in testing

Since the health authorities have also decreased the number of rapid antigen tests (RAT) and reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests in the last two weeks, it has also reduced the infection rate to a certain extent. Health officials have maintained that the decline in infection rate has outnumbered the reduced testing.

As per the data, the number of RAT and RT-PCR tests last week (September 28-October 4) came down to 1,70,217 as compared to 1,70,309 the week before (September 21-27) and 1,91,420 between September 13-20.

The ACS said the reduction in sampling was mainly because of a decrease in the number of infections reported. “Once the infection rate is on the decline, so is the number of primary and secondary contacts of the infected persons. Thus a logical decrease in testing,” he said.

Officials said they will again step up testing, including the RAT, which was deliberately reduced in view of indiscriminate testing.

Bad and good news

Statistics show that 10 districts—Karnal, Faridabad, Panipat, Panchkula, Ambala, Rewari, Gurugram, Kurukshetra, Sirsa and Hisar—now have more than 6% sample positivity or confirmation rate, a critical value as per the ministry of health and family welfare parameters. The overall positivity rate is 6.57%.

Also, 18 of the 22 districts have now more than 200 active cases and more than 15 active cases per lakh population, both critical values as per the parameters. The infection doubling rate which is calculated over a seven-day period is more than 28 days for each of the 22 districts, a desirable value and the case fatality rate in seven districts—Charkhi Dadri, Gurugram, Jhajjar, Mahendergarh, Palwal, Rewari and Sonepat—is less than 1%.