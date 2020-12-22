Virus on the wane in Haryana for a fourth week in a row

Continuing with the decline for the fourth consecutive week, Haryana reported 5, 252 new coronavirus infections last week (December 14-20).

The prevalence of infections as low as this was last reported about 18 weeks ago in mid-August when 5, 518 fresh infections were reported during August 10-16 week. The last week’s infection count was less by 3, 244 cases as compared to the week before (December 7-13), according to health department statistics.

However, with the state government relaxing the limit on gatherings, allowing a maximum of 200 persons in closed spaces and 500 persons in open spaces, primarily on account of electioneering for the December 27 municipal polls, health officials are expecting a surge in the number of infections.

“The huge crowd of farmers protesting at Singhu and Tikri borders is also a cause of concern in terms of spread of infection,” said a health functionary.

The decline had started in the last week of November after a spike was seen mid-month during the festival season when a range of relaxations, including opening of educational institutions, were allowed.

Sampling up, positivity rate comes down

The continuing decline in infection for a fourth successive week is also noteworthy as the health authorities have substantially ramped up sampling, particularly the gold standard reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test for Covid-19 diagnosis.

The health authorities have tested over 10.40 lakh persons in the past four weeks (from November 23 to December 20) and 89% of these (about 9.26 lakh) were tested using RT-PCR, according to the sampling data.

A record 2.81 lakh persons were tested across the state during November 23-29 followed by 2.79 lakh persons during November 30-December 6, 2.43 lakh during December 7-13 and 2.36 lakh during the last week.

The stepped-up testing has also brought down the sample positivity rate gradually. Last week, the positivity rate came down to 6.1% from 6.4%.

As per the data, seven of the 22 districts still have a critical positivity rate of more than 6% though the decline continues. Faridabad’s positivity rate came down to 11.5 % from 11.7 % while Gurugram’s dipped to 8.9% from 9.2%. While Rewari’s positivity rate was 8.1 % as compared to 8.2% the week before, Hisar’s positivity rate came down to 6.8% from 7.2%. Panchkula’s rate dipped to 7.5% from 7.7%, Panipat’s positivity rate came down to 7 % from 7.4%, Ambala’s rate dropped to 6.6 % from 6.8 %. Thirteen districts- Karnal, Mahendergarh, Sonepat, Rohtak, Kurukshetra, Fatehabad, Sirsa, Bhiwani, Yamunanagar, Palwal, Jind, Kaithal and Jhajjar – have positivity rate of less than or 6% but higher than the desirable positivity rate of less than 2%. Charkhi Dadri (1.5%) and Nuh (1.2%) have maintained their desirable positivity rate of less than 2 % for the last four weeks.