Virus on the wane in Haryana for a fourth week in a row
5, 252 cases reported last week; it is for the first time since mid-Aug that the prevalence of infections has remained this low in the state
Continuing with the decline for the fourth consecutive week, Haryana reported 5, 252 new coronavirus infections last week (December 14-20).
The prevalence of infections as low as this was last reported about 18 weeks ago in mid-August when 5, 518 fresh infections were reported during August 10-16 week. The last week’s infection count was less by 3, 244 cases as compared to the week before (December 7-13), according to health department statistics.
However, with the state government relaxing the limit on gatherings, allowing a maximum of 200 persons in closed spaces and 500 persons in open spaces, primarily on account of electioneering for the December 27 municipal polls, health officials are expecting a surge in the number of infections.
“The huge crowd of farmers protesting at Singhu and Tikri borders is also a cause of concern in terms of spread of infection,” said a health functionary.
The decline had started in the last week of November after a spike was seen mid-month during the festival season when a range of relaxations, including opening of educational institutions, were allowed.
Sampling up, positivity rate comes down
The continuing decline in infection for a fourth successive week is also noteworthy as the health authorities have substantially ramped up sampling, particularly the gold standard reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test for Covid-19 diagnosis.
The health authorities have tested over 10.40 lakh persons in the past four weeks (from November 23 to December 20) and 89% of these (about 9.26 lakh) were tested using RT-PCR, according to the sampling data.
A record 2.81 lakh persons were tested across the state during November 23-29 followed by 2.79 lakh persons during November 30-December 6, 2.43 lakh during December 7-13 and 2.36 lakh during the last week.
The stepped-up testing has also brought down the sample positivity rate gradually. Last week, the positivity rate came down to 6.1% from 6.4%.
As per the data, seven of the 22 districts still have a critical positivity rate of more than 6% though the decline continues. Faridabad’s positivity rate came down to 11.5 % from 11.7 % while Gurugram’s dipped to 8.9% from 9.2%. While Rewari’s positivity rate was 8.1 % as compared to 8.2% the week before, Hisar’s positivity rate came down to 6.8% from 7.2%. Panchkula’s rate dipped to 7.5% from 7.7%, Panipat’s positivity rate came down to 7 % from 7.4%, Ambala’s rate dropped to 6.6 % from 6.8 %. Thirteen districts- Karnal, Mahendergarh, Sonepat, Rohtak, Kurukshetra, Fatehabad, Sirsa, Bhiwani, Yamunanagar, Palwal, Jind, Kaithal and Jhajjar – have positivity rate of less than or 6% but higher than the desirable positivity rate of less than 2%. Charkhi Dadri (1.5%) and Nuh (1.2%) have maintained their desirable positivity rate of less than 2 % for the last four weeks.