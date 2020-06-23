Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Volunteers go on strike in Ludhiana, accuse police of using force against them

Volunteers go on strike in Ludhiana, accuse police of using force against them

They had gathered outside Division number 4 police station after information that a volunteer and his brother were beaten up by cops at the station

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 21:52 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Working tirelessly with the police during curfew and lockdown for the past three months, volunteers went on strike on Tuesday after Division number 4 policemen allegedly thrashed a volunteer and his brother on Monday night.

After the volunteers huddled at the police station demanding an FIR against the accused cops, the police allegedly used force to disperse them. Most of the volunteers did not come to duty on Tuesday in protest.

Volunteers lodged a complaint with commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal seeking action.

Volunteer Rohit Kumar, 26, alleged the police had beaten him and his brother Shubham Kumar, 23, inside the Division number 4 police station.



Rohit’s mother, Pooja, 45, of Vishkarma Colony, said, “I, along with my son, had gone to collect a payment of Rs 2lakh from Daresi on Monday evening. The police stopped us near the old vegetable market in Daresi and asked for vehicle documents. Shubham was not carrying the documents at that time, however, he called Rohit to bring them.”

Pooja added, “Even after the documents were produced, the police personnel demanded Rs 200 to allow us to go. After Rohit introduced himself as a police volunteer, the cops started abusing us.”

“When the police personnel used derogatory and vulgar language for me, my both sons objected to it. Meanwhile, inspector Satwant Singh, SHO of Division number 4 police station, came and took us to the police station,” she said.

Rohit alleged the police personnel slapped his brother for at least 15 times at the police station and beat them up with sticks.

He said as soon as other volunteers received this information, they gathered outside the police station and raised slogans. The police then used force to disperse them, he added.

Inspector Satwant Singh said it was a minor misunderstanding, which was later resolved. He refuted the allegations of beating up volunteers and using force against them.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Retired PU employee run over by tipper truck
Jun 23, 2020 22:09 IST
‘All parametres met’:Patanjali claims Coronil clinical trial details furnished to centre
Jun 23, 2020 22:08 IST
Medical expert raises alarm, says next 14 days crucial to prevent Covid spread in three Punjab cities
Jun 23, 2020 22:07 IST
Pune reports 10 deaths and 467 Covid-19 positive cases on Tuesday
Jun 23, 2020 22:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.