Volunteers go on strike in Ludhiana, accuse police of using force against them

Working tirelessly with the police during curfew and lockdown for the past three months, volunteers went on strike on Tuesday after Division number 4 policemen allegedly thrashed a volunteer and his brother on Monday night.

After the volunteers huddled at the police station demanding an FIR against the accused cops, the police allegedly used force to disperse them. Most of the volunteers did not come to duty on Tuesday in protest.

Volunteers lodged a complaint with commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal seeking action.

Volunteer Rohit Kumar, 26, alleged the police had beaten him and his brother Shubham Kumar, 23, inside the Division number 4 police station.

Rohit’s mother, Pooja, 45, of Vishkarma Colony, said, “I, along with my son, had gone to collect a payment of Rs 2lakh from Daresi on Monday evening. The police stopped us near the old vegetable market in Daresi and asked for vehicle documents. Shubham was not carrying the documents at that time, however, he called Rohit to bring them.”

Pooja added, “Even after the documents were produced, the police personnel demanded Rs 200 to allow us to go. After Rohit introduced himself as a police volunteer, the cops started abusing us.”

“When the police personnel used derogatory and vulgar language for me, my both sons objected to it. Meanwhile, inspector Satwant Singh, SHO of Division number 4 police station, came and took us to the police station,” she said.

Rohit alleged the police personnel slapped his brother for at least 15 times at the police station and beat them up with sticks.

He said as soon as other volunteers received this information, they gathered outside the police station and raised slogans. The police then used force to disperse them, he added.

Inspector Satwant Singh said it was a minor misunderstanding, which was later resolved. He refuted the allegations of beating up volunteers and using force against them.