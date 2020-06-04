Sections
Wanted criminal, aide arrested in Hisar

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 23:33 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rohtak

A special task force (STF) of Hisar police arrested a wanted criminal, Ashok alias Sokhi, of Siswal village and his aide Amarjeet of Bond Kalan village in Bhiwani on Thursday.

Ashok was carrying a reward of ₹1 lakh, said STF chief Pawan Kumar. The police recovered six pistols, 57 live cartridges and a motorcycle from their possession.

The STF chief said they had a tip-off on the basis of which the accused were nabbed from Sector 16-17 bypass.

“Ashok was declared a proclaimed offender in a murder case and carried a bounty of ₹1 lakh on his head. His aide was also involved in criminal activities,” he added.



Kumar said the duo confessed that they were planning to kill at least six persons of their rival gang.

