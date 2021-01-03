Wanted in 10 cases, 25-year-old man held with jewellery, cash, stolen mobile phones in Chandigarh

Sections
He used to target homeless people sleeping outside shops and liquor vends and steal their mobile phones

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 08:45 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A day after a mobile store owner reported theft in his house in Sector 22, a 25-year-old Ram Darbar resident was arrested with cash, diamond and gold jewellery, and 20 mobile phones, the police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Guarav, alias Gora, of Phase 1, Ram Darbar, was on Saturday produced before a court and remanded to one-day police custody.

Complainant Sandeep Kumar had told the police that on December 31, he was at the shop with his wife and son, and when he reached home at around 8pm, he found the almirah was open and ₹10,000 cash along with two diamond rings, a gold ring and a gold chain were stolen.

Accused caught on camera

The police on scanning the CCTVs installed in the area had spotted the accused coming out of Sandeep’s house. On January 1, the police had received a tip-off that the accused was seen near the Sanatan Dharma Mandir in Sector 23.

Police said Gaurav was a habitual offender and had been operating in the city since 2011. He used to target homeless people sleeping outside shops and liquor vends and steal their mobile phones. Gaurav has 10 cases registered against him of theft, robbery, NDPS Act, attempt to murder and sexual harassment.

