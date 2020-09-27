Sections
Warmer days, cooler nights on the cards

Warmer days, cooler nights on the cards

The weather department has forecast clear skies for the next few days, with the possibility of increase in the day temperature by a couple of degrees.

Sep 27, 2020

By HT Correspondent,

The weather department has forecast clear skies for the next few days, with the possibility of increase in the day temperature by a couple of degrees.

An official at India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chandigarh, said, “In the coming days, sky will remain clear and maximum temperature can rise up to 37°C. The current temperature, at 35°C, is also two degrees above normal.”

“However, with clear skies during the day, the night temperature is likely to take a dip, as cloudy nights are warmer than clear nights,” the official added.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature went up from 34.4°C on Friday to 35.4°C on Saturday. But, the minimum temperature reduced from 25.1°C on Friday to 23.1°C on Saturday. In the next three days, the highs are expected to remain between 35°C and 36°C and the lows around 23°C.

