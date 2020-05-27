Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Washing car, watering of lawns banned in Chandigarh from June 1

Washing car, watering of lawns banned in Chandigarh from June 1

The Chandigarh municipal corporation has washing of cars and watering of lawns and courtyards between June 1 and July 31, in order to maintain sufficient water supply this summer. Apart from it,...

Updated: May 27, 2020 21:51 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Chandigarh municipal corporation has washing of cars and watering of lawns and courtyards between June 1 and July 31, in order to maintain sufficient water supply this summer.

Apart from it, overflowing overhead or underground tanks or leakages in water meter chambers will also be considered as water misuse.

MC chief engineer Shailender Singh said 18 teams have already been formed to check the wastage. The violation carries ₹2,000 fine. It will be recovered through water bills.

Repeat offenders will face snapping of connection and will have to pay ₹5,000 for restoring it. Last year, around 200 people were penalised.



What is prohibited?

Washing of vehicles, courtyards

Watering of lawns

Waste or misuse of water for any other reason

Overflow from overhead/ underground water tanks

Leakage from water meter chamber and desert cooler

Wastage of water due to non-installation of bib taps

Installation and use of booster pump on water supply line

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Google Drive team brings ‘Share Folders’ feature in beta, opens it up for select users: Here’s how it will work
May 27, 2020 22:10 IST
Boeing begins cutting workforce with 6,770 layoffs in US
May 27, 2020 22:08 IST
TikTok rating improves as Google removes more reviews
May 27, 2020 22:06 IST
Google Stadia gets 1440p streaming option for desktops
May 27, 2020 22:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.