Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Waste dumped at Ludhiana MC’s Jainpur site a hurdle for sports park project in city

Waste dumped at Ludhiana MC’s Jainpur site a hurdle for sports park project in city

The sports park is to be established on 32-acre land at a cost of around Rs 52 crore

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 23:05 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Garbage dumped at the municipal corporation’s (MC) old Jainpur dump site has become a hurdle in the establishment of a sports park which has been proposed to be developed on the land under Smart City Mission.

The sports park is to be established on 32-acre land at a cost of around Rs 52 crore. However, MC officials have prepared an estimate of Rs 20 crore for removing legacy waste dumped at the site.

The dump was closed by the MC around a decade ago, but, authorities have failed to find a solution for tonnes of legacy waste dumped at the site.

The project was also discussed during the review meeting of Smart City Projects conducted by Punjab cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu in the last week of July.



As per information, Ashu had slammed the claims of authorities regarding an estimate of Rs 20 crore for removing the legacy waste.

“The city needs this project and efforts are being made to expedite the process to develop the sports park. Ashu had also given suggestions that the waste, which has turned into manure, can be given to farmers. Also I have suggested that the waste can be used in landfilling,” mayor Balkar Sandhu said.

“We are utilising the Smart City funds fruitfully and every possible effort is being made to find a solution for legacy waste and a final decision regarding the same will be taken in the coming days,” he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Chandigarh education dept issues revised schedule for Class-11 admission
Aug 05, 2020 23:24 IST
Tibetan community-in-exile to elect new parliament in 2021
Aug 05, 2020 23:23 IST
Panchkula logs 19 new Covid-19 cases
Aug 05, 2020 23:21 IST
Ventilator purchase scam: Anonymous letter traced to Kharar resident
Aug 05, 2020 23:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.