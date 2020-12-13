Water parity for new sectors from Jan 1 as Mohali MC takes over GMADA areas

People in the new sectors under GMADA are currently paying five times the regular charges of Rs 5.25 per kilolitre compared to other sectors under MC (pictured here) with rates of Rs 1.8 per kilolitre. (Sourced)

Come January 1,in a major relief for around 35,000 families in sectors 66 to 69 and 76 to 81, 88 and Aerocity, water tariff will be reduced as municipal corporation (MC) will take over supply from the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) .

“We have already sent a proposal to the local bodies department of Punjab and it will be approved in a week’s time. We will implement it from January 1,” an MC official said on condition of anonymity as he’s not authorised to speak to the media.

Calling it a “big relief” for the affected families, former Congress councillor Kuljeet Singh Bedi thanked Punjab cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu for “getting it done.”

A senior GMADA official said the authority was ready to hand over supply to MC and it would involve “only a day’s work.”

Locals and political groups have been campaigning for water parity for long with former Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) councillors even moving the Lok Adalat.

“We have been fighting for parity for the past two years and paying excessive charges. The delay was due to the Congress and now they will take credit for it before the upcoming MC elections,” said former SAD councillor Surinder Singh.

The MC house had approved the agenda in June last year to take over the water supply system of new sectors from GMADA, following which on July 16, the local bodies department of Punjab approved municipal corporation agenda of taking over the water supply system. Later, GMADA asked MC to also take over maintenance of the sewer and storm sewer systems in the new sectors.

Shinderpal Singh (Bobby Kamboj), former BJP councillor, said despite the MC passing a resolution to take over the water supply the government failed to take a decision on time and the residents had to pay exorbitant rates for water than those in other sectors.

WHY IT MATTERS

The Mohali MC collects Rs 1.8 per kilolitre for water supply and GMADA is charging fivefold rates (Rs 5.25 per kilolitre) in 12 sectors