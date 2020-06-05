Water supply to be affected in Chandigarh

Water supply in Chandigarh will remain partially disturbed on June 6, 9 and 12. While morning supply will be normal, there will be no supply in the afternoon and the evening supply will be at low pressure. The disruption has been attributed to emergency shutdown for urgent repair on the 66 kV Morinda-Kajauli DC line from 9am to 5pm on these dates, due to which there will be no regular pumping of raw water from Kajauli to Chandigarh.

The water supply on June 7, 10 and 13 will be at normal pressure.