Water supply to be affected in Chandigarh

No afternoon supply on June 27, 30 and July 3 due to urgent repair on 66KV Morinda-Kajauli DC line scheduled from 9am to 5pm .

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 19:42 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Due to urgent repair on 66KV Morinda-Kajauli DC line scheduled to be carried out by PSPCL from 9am to 5pm on June 27, 30 and July 3, there will be no pumping of raw water from Kajauli to the Sector 39 waterworks, Chandigarh.

This will affect water supply timings in the entire city on the three days.

Morning supply will be from 4am to 9am at full pressure, but there will be no supply in the afternoon. In the evening, water will be supplied between 6pm and 9pm at low pressure.

