Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Water supply to be hit in Chandigarh, Mohali

Water supply to be hit in Chandigarh, Mohali

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited is carrying out urgent maintenance work, which will disrupt water supply from September 23 to 26

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 00:29 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Water supply to Chandigarh and parts of Mohali will be affected from September 23 to 26.

With Punjab State Power Corporation Limited carrying out urgent maintenance work at the Morinda grid, power supply to the Kajauli waterworks will be hit, leading to the disruption, stated a release.

In Chandigarh, on September 23, there will be no water supply in the afternoon and it will be at low pressure in the evening. Normal supply will be restored on September 24 and 25. On September 26, while the morning supply will be normal, it will be disrupted in the afternoon and will be at low pressure in the evening.

In Mohali, water supply to Phases 1 to 7 and 9 to 11, Sectors 70 and 71, Mataur and Shahi Majra, and the Industrial Area, Phases 1 to 5, will be affected.

On September 24 and 26, the morning and evening supply will be according to availability. on September 25 and 27, the morning supply will be at very low pressure and the evening supply will be according to availability, said public health executive engineer Anil Kumar.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Should we cheer the fall in India’s Covid-19 cases?
Sep 22, 2020 23:46 IST
LS burns midnight oil to clear pending bills
Sep 23, 2020 00:39 IST
Trump, Xi set up UN clash over Covid, trade, human rights
Sep 22, 2020 22:46 IST
Facebook moves SC challenging Delhi Assembly’s jurisdiction to summon its officials
Sep 22, 2020 21:58 IST

latest news

Medical students have to work at dist hospitals
Sep 23, 2020 01:14 IST
Scholars unravel mystery of writing in ancient Mexican city
Sep 23, 2020 01:13 IST
HC stays arrest warrants for 3 petitioners in Rajasthan hotel sale case
Sep 23, 2020 01:11 IST
Mamata Banerjee wants Ayushman Bharat, Kisan Samman Nidhi schemes in Bengal but with riders
Sep 23, 2020 01:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.