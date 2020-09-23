Water supply to be hit in Chandigarh, Mohali

Water supply to Chandigarh and parts of Mohali will be affected from September 23 to 26.

With Punjab State Power Corporation Limited carrying out urgent maintenance work at the Morinda grid, power supply to the Kajauli waterworks will be hit, leading to the disruption, stated a release.

In Chandigarh, on September 23, there will be no water supply in the afternoon and it will be at low pressure in the evening. Normal supply will be restored on September 24 and 25. On September 26, while the morning supply will be normal, it will be disrupted in the afternoon and will be at low pressure in the evening.

In Mohali, water supply to Phases 1 to 7 and 9 to 11, Sectors 70 and 71, Mataur and Shahi Majra, and the Industrial Area, Phases 1 to 5, will be affected.

On September 24 and 26, the morning and evening supply will be according to availability. on September 25 and 27, the morning supply will be at very low pressure and the evening supply will be according to availability, said public health executive engineer Anil Kumar.