Water supply to be hit in Chandigarh on May 25

Water supply in Chandigarh will remain partially disturbed on Monday.

While morning supply will be normal, there will be no supply in the afternoon and the evening supply will be at low pressure.

The disruption has been attributed to emergency shutdown for erecting a tower on the 220kV Kharar- Mohali line from 10am to 6pm, due to which there will be no regular pumping of raw water from Kajauli to Chandigarh.