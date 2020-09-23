Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Water supply to be hit in parts of Chandigarh on Sept 25

Water supply to be hit in parts of Chandigarh on Sept 25

The disruption is due to laying of a new pipeline in Sector 38 West

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 20:32 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Water supply to parts of the city will be disrupted on Friday.

Sectors 14-18, 21A, 22-25, 35-43, and 38 West besides Attawa, Badheri and Buterla will be affected. There will normal supply in the morning, but residents will receive no water in the afternoon and evening.

The disruption is due to laying of a new pipeline in Sector 38 West.

Chances of rain ahead

While water supply will remain disrupted, Chandigarh is likely to get more showers from Friday onwards.

The sky will remain cloudy, and the mercury will hover between 24°C and 36°C in the coming three days.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In Covid-19 meeting with states, PM Modi lifts cap on SDRF spending
Sep 23, 2020 20:34 IST
Sushant case: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, 3 other actors
Sep 23, 2020 19:35 IST
Pakistan’s 39-yr-old NSA a key player in army’s Gilgit move that suits China
Sep 23, 2020 15:38 IST
MI vs KKR Live: Hardik Pandya hammers Pat Cummins for 2 fours and a six
Sep 23, 2020 21:12 IST

latest news

Bayern Munich’s Sarpreet Singh keen to impress in Nurnberg loan spell
Sep 23, 2020 21:09 IST
IPL 2020: MI Vs KKR- MI innings, overs 10 to 15 highlights
Sep 23, 2020 21:04 IST
Pollard becomes first Mumbai Indians player to play 150 matches
Sep 23, 2020 20:58 IST
Nehru’s statue to be reinstalled in Karnataka Vidhana Soudha, assures CM Yediyurappa
Sep 23, 2020 20:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.