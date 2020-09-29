Sections
Water tariff hike to be reviewed at Chandigarh MC house meeting

Decision taken at MC water supply and sewerage disposal committee meeting on Tuesday to place an agenda to review the tariff at the next general house meeting

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 23:16 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Chandigarh MC water supply and sewerage disposal committee will put up an agenda next house meeting to review the water tariff hike. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The municipal corporation (MC) will be reviewing the recent hike in water charges, it has been learnt.

A decision was taken at MC water supply and sewerage disposal committee meeting on Tuesday to place an agenda to review the tariff at the next general house meeting

Chaired by Anil Kumar Dubey, the meeting included other committee members Jagtar Singh Jagga, Hardeep Singh, Rajesh Gupta, Dalip Sharma and MC officials, who discussed a number of important issues related to water supply and sewerage disposal.

They observed that the sharp rise in the water tariff had put an extra burden on the city’s residents, especially the threefold rise in the slabs for domestic consumption from Rs 8 to Rs 24 per kilolitre, which they said needed to be reviewed.

The members asked the engineers concerned to start the allotted developmental works at the earliest and to prepare estimates for changing the sewer line near the police line at Sector 26.

The committee recommended doing away with submission of affidavits during the conversion of water connection from commercial to domestic.

