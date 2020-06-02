Sections
Home / Chandigarh / ‘We must take the lockdown as an opportunity to develop ourselves’

‘We must take the lockdown as an opportunity to develop ourselves’

The online event was organised under the theme “Blending of conventional and progressive education structures for revitalising present education system for emergence of Bharat as global leader”

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 23:07 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Many prominent academicians particpated in the webinar. (HT FILE)

Panjab University’s interdisciplinary centre for Swami Vivekananda studies organised a webinar on revitalising the education system on Tuesday.

The online event was organised under the theme “Blending of conventional and progressive education structures for revitalising present education system for emergence of Bharat as global leader”.

Academicians including Raja Ram Shukla, vice-chancellor, Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, Varanasi, BK Kuthiala, chairperson, Haryana State Higher Education Council; Nageshwar Rao, vice-chancellor of Indira Gandhi National Open University and Manoj Dixit, vice-chancellor of RML Avadh University, Faizabad, participated.

Mukul Kanitkar, national organising secretary of Bhartiya Shikshan Mandal said, “University Grants Commission has given autonomy to universities to decide the delivery of content and organisation of examinations but universities have to take the opportunity with accountability to fulfil national and global needs.”



“To maintain mental health, Indians have to consider the Covid-19 lockdown as an opportunity to develop themselves, the society and nation. Due to pandemic, the standard definitions of health, humanity and education have changed considerably,” he added.

“It is the time dwell upon procedures of education to develop learner centric pedagogy for their holistic development. New structures of education have to evolve to develop accountability on the part of teachers and students for character building, educational enhancement and development of employability skills among learners. Curriculum at all levels need to be revised to cater to local and global needs” he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

150 Covid patients shifted from BKC
Jun 02, 2020 23:47 IST
Delhi govt decision on sealing of borders holds weight:Khattar
Jun 02, 2020 23:47 IST
Greece suspends Qatar flights till mid-June after 12 test positive for coronavirus
Jun 02, 2020 23:46 IST
Ludhiana MC panel to reimpose 2014 CLU, EDC rates
Jun 02, 2020 23:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.