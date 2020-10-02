Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / We welcome B2V initiative but release funds: J&K panchayats

We welcome B2V initiative but release funds: J&K panchayats

Third edition of Back2Village programme launched across 20 districts of J&K on Gandhi Jayanti

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 16:25 IST

By HT Correspondents, Hindustan Times Jammu

The third edition of the Back2Village programme will continue till October 12. More than 4,000 officers have been asked to visit villages, hear the grievances of people and try to resolve them on the spot. (Representational photo)

With the Jammu and Kashmir administration launching the third phase of its Back2Village (B2V) programme to redress grievances of villagers in all 20 districts on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Friday, panchayat representatives said they welcome the initiative provided it’s implemented in right earnest.

Anil Sharma, the president of the All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference, an umbrella organisation of sarpanches and panches in the Union Territory, said, “We had high hopes from the first two editions of the B2V. The first edition was rolled out last year during then governor Satyapal Malik’s tenure. At that time, panchayati raj institutions made all arrangements for officials and organised gram sabhas, but the result was zero as panchayats were not given funds.”

“The government asked us to use the amount given under the 14th finance commission for the B2V1 programmes. Since that amount was allocated for other works, those plans had to be cancelled and funds were used for the B2V1 programme. Yet works taken up during the first edition are incomplete,” he said.

The second edition under then lieutenant governor GC Murmu met a similar fate.



“On September 8, the government announced Rs 10 lakh each for 4,129 panchayats for B2V works but no funds have been released yet,” he said.

Describing the administration’s programme as a positive initiative, Sharma said, “We have urged the lieutenant governor to release Rs 25 lakh per panchayat, per edition of B2V programme. It will usher in overall development in all 4,129 panchayats,” he said.

The third edition of the programme will continue till October 12. More than 4,000 officers have been asked to visit villages, hear the grievances of people and try to resolve them on the spot. Besides, domicile and other certificates will be issued.

Chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam said that the third edition was preceded by a fortnight-long drive to assess requirements.

The financial commissioner, finance, and principal secretary, revenue, have been nominated nodal officers for B2V3 in Kashmir and Jammu, respectively.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Committed to women’s safety, tweets CM Adityanath amid Hathras protests
Oct 02, 2020 16:49 IST
Priyanka Gandhi attends prayer meet for Hathras victim at Delhi temple
Oct 02, 2020 17:47 IST
Road to Indian envoys’ appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
Oct 02, 2020 12:05 IST
Fever, body aches after Covid-19 vaccine trial: All you need to know
Oct 02, 2020 15:42 IST

latest news

The story of Rajbala Ghosh, the first woman to write Hindi short stories
Oct 02, 2020 17:47 IST
Uttarakhand Congress starts signature campaign against farm bills
Oct 02, 2020 17:42 IST
Walmart to sell UK unit Asda in $8.8 billion deal
Oct 02, 2020 17:45 IST
Khaali Peeli review: A ride back to Bollywood’s mindless masala years
Oct 02, 2020 17:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.