We welcome B2V initiative but release funds: J&K panchayats

With the Jammu and Kashmir administration launching the third phase of its Back2Village (B2V) programme to redress grievances of villagers in all 20 districts on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Friday, panchayat representatives said they welcome the initiative provided it’s implemented in right earnest.

Anil Sharma, the president of the All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference, an umbrella organisation of sarpanches and panches in the Union Territory, said, “We had high hopes from the first two editions of the B2V. The first edition was rolled out last year during then governor Satyapal Malik’s tenure. At that time, panchayati raj institutions made all arrangements for officials and organised gram sabhas, but the result was zero as panchayats were not given funds.”

“The government asked us to use the amount given under the 14th finance commission for the B2V1 programmes. Since that amount was allocated for other works, those plans had to be cancelled and funds were used for the B2V1 programme. Yet works taken up during the first edition are incomplete,” he said.

The second edition under then lieutenant governor GC Murmu met a similar fate.

“On September 8, the government announced Rs 10 lakh each for 4,129 panchayats for B2V works but no funds have been released yet,” he said.

Describing the administration’s programme as a positive initiative, Sharma said, “We have urged the lieutenant governor to release Rs 25 lakh per panchayat, per edition of B2V programme. It will usher in overall development in all 4,129 panchayats,” he said.

The third edition of the programme will continue till October 12. More than 4,000 officers have been asked to visit villages, hear the grievances of people and try to resolve them on the spot. Besides, domicile and other certificates will be issued.

Chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam said that the third edition was preceded by a fortnight-long drive to assess requirements.

The financial commissioner, finance, and principal secretary, revenue, have been nominated nodal officers for B2V3 in Kashmir and Jammu, respectively.