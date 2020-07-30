Sections
Websites launched by SFJ being blocked: Punjab to HC

The head of Sikh for Justice, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, has been declared as a designated terrorist by the Centre

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 00:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Punjab government on Wednesday told Punjab and Haryana high court that it is blocking all sites that are being launched by the banned Sikh for Justice (SFJ), a US-based secessionist group that supports the cause of Khalistan. The head of the organisation, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, has been declared as a designated terrorist by the Centre.

The state responded to fresh application filed by one Bikramjit Singh Bajwa, a Mohali resident, who had demanded that necessary steps be taken against the SFJ, which, he said, has suddenly become very active furthering the cause of separate state for Sikhs.

Earlier, the high court had disposed of his plea on July 3 on assurance of necessary action by Punjab as well as Centre. On Wednesday too, the plea was disposed of both the parties promising prompt action against the banned group.

In fresh plea he had told court that in spite of assurance on July 3 anything in relation to the threat perception extended by the organization to the life of the petitioner has been done.



State had told court that they are already examining the matter and all possible steps and measures are being taken agains, state has not taken requisite action against the group.

However, government counsel said that government is examining prayer of petitioner for security and all possible steps and measures are being taken against the group. Centre too made similar assurance. Earlier, the HC was told that as many as sixteen FIRs have been registered and 116 WhatsApp groups have been blocked.

