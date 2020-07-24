Week-long online workshop for Ladakh students at PU

The workshop is being conducted by the department of Sophisticated Analytical Instrumentation Facility at the university. (Representational photo)

Panjab University has started a one-week online workshop for the students of Ladakh. It is being conducted by the department of Sophisticated Analytical Instrumentation Facility (SAIF) of the university. The e-learning initiative was taken to connect students, researchers and academicians located in remote areas, especially Ladakh students.

Vice-chancellor Prof Raj Kumar said, “Panjab University intends to reach remote areas which lack resources.” He encouraged the participants to utilise the facilities at SAIF.

Dr Aijaz Ahmad Dar from Kashmir, Stanzin Itga from Leh, Dr Mohmmad Ishaq from Kargil and Dr Ramesh K Sharma from Panjab University coordinated the workshop.