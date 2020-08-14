Weekend closure to continue at Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake

Sukhna Lake will continue to remain closed for visitors on weekends. Amid the rising number of Covid cases, the Chandigarh administration on Friday decided to extend the entry ban at the lake on Saturdays and Sundays till further orders.

Similarly, the odd-even formula at 11 congested markets of the city has been extended by 10 days. According to orders issued by UT adviser Manoj Parida, odd- and even-numbered shops will be opened alternately in these markets from August 15 to August 24.

The electronics market in Sector 18 has also been added to the list. The other markets are Sector 8’s internal market, Patel Market in Sector 15, Palika Bazar and Sadar Market in Sector 19, Azad Market and Palace Market in Sector 20, Booth Market in Sector 21, Shastri Market in Sector 22, Janta Market in Sector 27, Krishna Market in Sector 41 and market area near the old PNB Bank/Bihari Garment, Burail Chowk

Some relaxations have been introduced at the mobile market in Sector 22. According to the previous order, five SCOs were shut down. However, the latest order pertains to the closure of only basements in some SCOs — 1010-11, 1030-31, 1004 and 1003-04 — for 10 days.

The order states, “The rest of the buildings, where chambers or cabins are located, would remain closed on odd-even basis, as per the plan finalised by the local SDMs in consultation with owners of the shops.”

The scooter repair market in Sector 43 will also continue to remain closed on Sundays.