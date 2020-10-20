Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Weekly Covid positivity rate in Chandigarh lowest in 8 weeks

Weekly Covid positivity rate in Chandigarh lowest in 8 weeks

Not one to lose momentum, the UT health department has decided that mobile testing teams will visit the government dispensaries to perform tests on persons coming forward voluntarily

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 00:38 IST

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Patients being screened at Government Multi Speciality Hospital in Sector 16, Chandigarh, where OPDs reopened on Monday. Fifty patients each were examined at the surgery, orthopaedics and skin departments on Day 1, while four major and eight minor surgeries were performed. (KESHAV SINGH/HT)

The weekly Covid-19 positivity rate in the city has dipped to 6.2%, which is the lowest the rate has been in eight weeks since August 17.

With daily infection numbers remaining below 100 since October 9 and daily tests being conducted on more than 1,000 suspected patients, the cumulative positivity rate has also seen a marginal decrease from 15.3% on October 1 to 14.1% on October 18.

Even after the backlog testing numbers were added on later dates in September, the positivity rates remained above 8% touching 18% in September’s last week.

Not one to lose momentum, the UT health department has decided that mobile testing teams will visit the government dispensaries to perform tests on persons coming forward voluntarily.



“The idea is to bring the testing facility to the doorsteps of the residents to eliminate the need to visit some major facility for the same. Also, if we can identify and isolate the patients early, we can stop cluster formation and eventually, the spread of the disease,” a senior UT health official, wishing anonymity, said.

Joint director of the UT health department and medical superintendent, Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Dr VK Nagpal said that as per the plan, at least three mobile testing teams will visit 32 dispensaries of the city, which means that in each area, a testing team will be available once in 10 days. Two more testing teams will be deputed in the containment zones, he added.

Meanwhile, the institutions that reopened OPDs on Monday will voluntarily test all patients visiting for consultation.

Tuesday’s schedule for mobile testing teams

1. Civil dispensary, Industrial Area, Phase 1

2. Auxiliary medical unit, Raipur Khurd

3. Police lines, Sector 26

4. Civil dispensary, Sector 19

5. Civil dispensary, Kaimbwala

