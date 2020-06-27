Well-to-do patients should replenish stock of costly Covid drug: PGIMER

Sections
Tocilizumab, which is seeing increased use for management of critical Covid-19 patients, was originally used for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has ordered that well-off patients be asked to replenish stock of the expensive drug -- Tocilizumab – which is seeing increased use for management of critical Covid-19 patients. The drug was originally used for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis.

PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram said the orders will not be applicable for patients who cannot afford it.

A senior official said treatment of Covid-19 patients is free at the institute, but, as this drug is costly, it will not be viable for them to support every patient who needs it. It costs around ₹35,000 in the market.

Dr GD Puri, dean academics and head, department of anesthesia and intensive care, in his blog stated that patients belonging to well-to-do families who have more than enough resources are reluctant to come forward to replenish stock of the drug for economically backward patients.



