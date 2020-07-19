Sections
Wellness tourism discussed during webinar at Panjab University

During the webinar, HR Nagendra, Padma Shri awardee, suggested working on the immune system

Jul 19, 2020

HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Panjab University’s University Institute of Hotel and Tourism Management (UIHTM) organised a national webinar on wellness tourism on Sunday.

During the webinar, HR Nagendra, Padma Shri awardee and chancellor, S-VYASA University, Bengaluru, suggested working on the immune system.

“Everyone needs to focus on four principles of a healthy life – ahar, vihar, achar, vichar and one has to work on all these aspects to stay fit. Yoga and ayurveda are India’s contribution to the world and everyone must spread a holistic vision.”

As many as 40 people registered for the webinar and UIHTM will donate the fee collected to PM-CARES fund.



Chef Ram Babu, keynote speaker, said, “A chef must be kind and prepare food as one does meditation. One must be happy, and cooking must be taken as God’s blessing.”

He insisted on eating local and seasonal food. He said millets are full of protein, energy and are gluten free. He said everyone must replace wheat and rice in their daily diet with millets.

