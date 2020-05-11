Western Army chief reviews operational readiness at J&K forward posts

Amid a spike in ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and Indo-Pak border, Western Army Commander Lt Gen R P Singh visited the forward areas of Rising Star Corps in Kathua and Samba districts of J&K on Monday to review the current security situation and operational readiness of the troops.

“The Army Commander was accompanied by Rising Star Corps GOC Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi. He interacted with the commanders of field formations and was briefed about the operational and logistical preparedness and upgradation of security infrastructure,” said Jammu-based defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand.

Lt Gen Singh lauded the troops for their high morale and motivation.

“He appreciated the high state of preparedness of Rising Star Corps to thwart any threat manifested by inimical and anti-national elements. He also commended the efforts of the formations in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic,” added Col Anand.

The Army chief’s visit to the strategic western border follows close on the heels of the two back-to-back terror attacks in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district wherein India lost eight security personnel that included Col Ashutosh Sharma, Major Anuj Sood, a police sub-inspector, two soldiers and three CRPF personnel.

Following these attacks and fearing a backlash, Pakistan had reportedly increased flying operations within its territory.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had also tweeted about a possible false flag operation by India after New Delhi stated that Pakistan was behind the violence taking place in India.

“I have been warning the world about India’s continuing efforts to find a pretext for a false flag operation targeting Pakistan. Latest baseless allegations by India of ‘infiltration’ across LoC are a continuation of this dangerous agenda,” Khan had tweeted.