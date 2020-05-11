Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Western Command lauds tricity veterans for abiding by lockdown rules

Western Command lauds tricity veterans for abiding by lockdown rules

Westen Command appreciated the role of veterans in respective societies and younger generations in adhering to the guidelines laid down by the government

Updated: May 11, 2020 23:39 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Canteen Stores Department unit has been witnessing a huge footfall after it resumed operation on May 7. However, the defence veterans were very cooperative in ensuring smooth services amid the Covid-19 outbreak, a Chandigarh-based defence spokesperson said.

“The facilities are operating smoothly with all precautionary measures in place, including social distancing, pre-booking, adequate spacing of counters, sanitisation measures, screening at entry points and use of ArogyaSetu app,” he said.

Westen Command appreciated the role of veterans in respective societies and younger generations in adhering to the guidelines laid down by the government.

The Western Command lauded the efforts of the veterans as they exhibited patience and discipline to protect the society.



The CHS polyclinics have been functional throughout to take care of all health needs of veterans and there are provisions that allow them to buy routine medicines from any medical store to ensure minimum travel and exposure to risk.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

On exiting Covid-19 lockdown 3.0, PM Modi asks chief ministers to come up with blueprint
May 11, 2020 23:07 IST
‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
May 11, 2020 20:53 IST
‘Mumbai’s local trains should resume only for essential services’: Uddhav Thackeray
May 11, 2020 21:25 IST
‘Shouldn’t play politics’: Mamata Banerjee disses Centre at Modi’s conference
May 11, 2020 17:59 IST

latest news

Ensure medical workers travel unhindered: Centre
May 11, 2020 23:34 IST
Seeking re-testing, patients protest at Tarn Taran hospital
May 11, 2020 23:34 IST
We compared Realme Narzo 10 with Xiaomi and Vivo rivals
May 11, 2020 23:33 IST
Chandigarh’s quarantined cop links copper wire thief to TikTok video, cracks case
May 11, 2020 23:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.