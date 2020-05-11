Western Command lauds tricity veterans for abiding by lockdown rules

The Canteen Stores Department unit has been witnessing a huge footfall after it resumed operation on May 7. However, the defence veterans were very cooperative in ensuring smooth services amid the Covid-19 outbreak, a Chandigarh-based defence spokesperson said.

“The facilities are operating smoothly with all precautionary measures in place, including social distancing, pre-booking, adequate spacing of counters, sanitisation measures, screening at entry points and use of ArogyaSetu app,” he said.

Westen Command appreciated the role of veterans in respective societies and younger generations in adhering to the guidelines laid down by the government.

The Western Command lauded the efforts of the veterans as they exhibited patience and discipline to protect the society.

The CHS polyclinics have been functional throughout to take care of all health needs of veterans and there are provisions that allow them to buy routine medicines from any medical store to ensure minimum travel and exposure to risk.