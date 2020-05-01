Sections
Home / Chandigarh / WHEAT NORM RELAXATION: Amarinder urges Paswan to withdraw ‘unjustified’ value cut

WHEAT NORM RELAXATION: Amarinder urges Paswan to withdraw ‘unjustified’ value cut

The CM had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 28, seeking a review of the decision to safeguard the interests of state farmers

Updated: May 01, 2020 22:24 IST

By Hindustan Times, CHANDIGARH, Hindustan Times CHANDIGARH

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Friday wrote to Union minister of consumer affairs and public distribution Ram Vilas Paswan, seeking immediate withdrawal of the “unjustified” value cut imposed on wheat growers in lieu of relaxation in procurement norms due to luster loss and shrivelled grain.

The CM had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 28, seeking a review of the decision to safeguard the interests of state farmers.

Demanding Paswan’s prompt intervention to re-examine the issue to protect the farmers’ income, Amarinder said the imposition of a value cut on the earnings of the farmers for reasons beyond their control is unjustified.

Amarinder apprised the Union minister about two important demands raised by the state government during an earlier discussion with him – the relaxation in wheat procurement norms for shrivelled grain/lustre loss and the release of administrative and arhtiya charges, which had been acceded by the ministry.



He said the issue of relaxation in norms for wheat without value cut had not been addressed so far.

“These cuts are completely unreasonable since there were unseasonal (spells of) rain in the state in March, and the farmers were unable to take preventive measures for saving the wheat crop as a result of lockdown across the country,” he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Give Delhi a break’: Govt may ask Centre to tweak red zone rule for capital
May 01, 2020 21:28 IST
India extends Covid-19 lockdown with less restrictions: Explained in 9 FAQS
May 01, 2020 23:44 IST
National lockdown extended by 2 weeks but restrictions eased. What it means
May 01, 2020 21:37 IST
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
May 01, 2020 12:40 IST

latest news

Will follow ICMR norms to audit deaths: WB
May 01, 2020 23:46 IST
Gujarat: 22 new deaths raise toll to 236; plans afoot to return migrants
May 01, 2020 23:46 IST
HC wants list of hospitals where outstation patients can be treated
May 01, 2020 23:45 IST
India records 2,364 cases in a day, more than 1k in Maha
May 01, 2020 23:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.