Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Wife, cousin arrested for painter’s murder in Sector 54

Wife, cousin arrested for painter’s murder in Sector 54

Accused was allegedly in an illicit relation with victim’s wife, which led to the murder, say police

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 23:33 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The wife and cousin of the painter, whose body was found in Sector 54’s forest area on Wednesday morning, were arrested for his murder on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Sunita and Rajiv, both residents of Palsora. The victim, Sonu, hailed from Moradabad.

Rajiv was Sonu’s cousin and both worked as painters for the same contractor. Rajiv was allegedly in an illicit relation with Sonu’s wife, Sunita, which led to the murder, said police.

According to investigation, Rajiv consumed alcohol with Sonu on the night of Tuesday and later while returning home, he attacked him near the forest area in Sector 54. Rajiv is said to have stabbed Sonu before strangulating him and then bludgeoning him to death with a stone. He also took away his wallet before fleeing.

The accused were produced in court on Friday, which sent the woman, along with her 18-month-old daughter, to jail, while the man was sent to one-day remand. While the victim’s wallet has been recovered, the knife used in the crime is yet to be recovered.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Hathras gangrape, midnight cremation and protests across nation: All you need to know
Oct 02, 2020 22:48 IST
End crisis of justice: Kailash Satyarthi tweets to PM Modi amid Hathras protests
Oct 02, 2020 23:21 IST
CSK vs SRH Live: Jadeja’s maiden fifty goes in vain as SRH win by 7 runs
Oct 02, 2020 23:32 IST
‘Would’ve sacked army chief...’: Imran Khan takes on Nawaz Sharif
Oct 02, 2020 21:54 IST

latest news

Dharavi, Bandra areas of Mumbai to face cut in water supply on Monday and Tuesday
Oct 02, 2020 23:30 IST
E-auction of 16 properties fetches Ludhiana MC ₹7.74 crore
Oct 02, 2020 23:29 IST
Medical board constituted to examine mental health of man arrested in Delhi riots case
Oct 02, 2020 23:29 IST
Wife, cousin arrested for painter’s murder in Sector 54
Oct 02, 2020 23:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.