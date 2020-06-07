Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Wild Wisdom Quiz: School students told to register till August 5

Wild Wisdom Quiz: School students told to register till August 5

The initiative to hold the quiz online has been taken to instill a sense of concern among students for the natural world

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 22:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked the affiliated schools to encourage students, aged between 8 to 13 years, to participate in the Wild Wisdom Quiz, which will be conducted online this year and register themselves till August 5.

A circular in this regard was uploaded on the board’s website on Saturday.

The initiative has been taken to instill a sense of concern among students for the natural world. The theme of the quiz this year is reimagining ‘our planet’.

With summer vacations going on, city private schools have asked students of Classes 3 to 8 to engage themselves by participating in the contest and explore wildlife conversation.



Paramjit Kaur, principal of BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, said, “We will send details of the competition on students’ profile so that those who are interested can participate. These competitions give a platform to students to gain knowledge and have indepth understanding on wild life conversation.”

Bandana Sethi, principal of Bhartiya Vidya Mandir School, Udham Singh Nagar, said, “We will circulate information regarding the quiz among students. I am sure many of them will be interested in participating in the quiz. Students will get more exposure by participating in these online contests.”

The quiz is an attempt to provide a unique opportunity for students to delve deeper into India’s amazing wildlife, gain knowledge and take pride in its natural diversity.

The quiz will be conducted at two levels - Classes 3 to 5 and middle classes 6 to 8. The registrations are open and students can register online till August 5. Participation is voluntary.

To register online, students have to fill the registration form using the URL link. They will be informed regarding the prelims and the finale quiz. The preliminary round will be conducted on August 9 and the final on August 16.

Every registered student will get the WWF newsletter, ‘Wisdom Nuggets’ and a participation certificate.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

J-K’s Covid-19 tally goes past 4,000 after Sunday’s surge of 620 new cases
Jun 07, 2020 22:34 IST
Hockey legend Balbir Singh Senior’s antim ardas held in Chandigarh
Jun 07, 2020 22:36 IST
Over 4 crore endangered Olive Ridley hatchlings make their way into the sea in Odisha
Jun 07, 2020 22:34 IST
Western disturbance exits region, mercury expected to rise
Jun 07, 2020 22:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.