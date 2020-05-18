Will act against schools not following fee collection norms: Chandigarh admn to HC

The Chandigarh administration on Monday assured the Punjab and Haryana high court that it would act against schools not following norms for collection and charging of fee.

The assurance in this regard was made by UT’s senior standing counsel Pankaj Jain during resumed hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by a Chandigarh resident, Nitin Goyal. In the PIL, he had sought directions to the administration to take a balanced decision regarding charging of school fees on the basis of financial status of each school after getting their balance sheets and income and expenditure accounts examined.

He had alleged that most of the private schools have failed to upload their balance sheets on their websites even though the Fee Regulatory Act has been in force in Chandigarh since April 2018. The Act mandates while deciding or increasing the fee of each school, the financial status and its expenditure are required to be considered, the court was told.

The UT administration and 77 private schools are at loggerheads over fee collection issue. The UT in March had barred schools from collecting fee for the 2020-21 session in view of the Covid-19 outbreak, a decision challenged by schools in the HC. Schools have stopped salary payment to teachers claiming that they do not have funds. The UT had asked them to upload balance sheets, which most schools are yet to put in public domain. Now, the UT has to take a call whether schools be allowed to charge certain amount or not.

The HC bench of chief justice RS Jha and justice Arun Palli, which heard the case on Monday, has disposed it of while granting liberty to the petitioner to approach the administration with complaints if any, against violation by any school.