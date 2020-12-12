Will ask SHOs to hold monthly meetings with RWAs: Chandigarh SSP

Sections
Kuldeep Singh Chahal was speaking during his first public interaction since becoming the SSP of Chandigarh.

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

UT senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal has vowed to ensure that all station house officers (SHOs) hold monthly meetings with the resident welfare associations (RWAs) in the city.

He made the announcement during his first public interaction since becoming the SSP of Chandigarh, which was held with the members of Chandigarh Residents Association Welfare Federation (CRAWFED) at Traffic Lines in Sector 29 on Friday.

Chahal was present with superintendent of police (SP, city) Vineet Kumar and the heads of all three police divisions while the CRAWFED members submitted a memorandum to him raising concerns about the law and order situation in the city. The demand of monthly meetings was among the four points highlighted by CRAWFED chairman Hitesh Puri in the memorandum. To this, Chahal replied that he will ensure that the SHOs start meeting the RWAs and that he would also seek monthly reports from them regarding this.

Chief spokesperson of CRAWFED, Anish Garg spoke about the other issues mentioned in the memorandum, including illegal vendors operating in the city, resumption of beat system to look after senior citizens and maintaining peace in the city.

During the interaction, Chahal was also asked about the recent string of shooting incidents in the city to which he said that most cases had been solved and they were working on the rest of them. Rajwinder Singh Guddu, president of Sector 40-D RWA, asked the police to intensify their night patrolling, especially between 12am to 2am when most thefts take place. President of Sector 38 A and B RWA Joginder Singh highlighted how dark spots in parks were turning into places for anti-social elements to congregate in and were troubling the residents. General secretary of Sector 10 RWA Gurnam Singh asked the police to take care of people loitering outside the liquor vend.

The SSP said they would hold another meeting with CRAWFED in the coming days to discuss what action has been taken on the grievances submitted by the members.

