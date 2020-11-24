Will decide on holding winter session after all-party meet: Jai Ram

Sections
Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 01:24 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Shimla

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said the government may reconsider the decision to hold the winter session of state assembly slated for December 7-12.

He said the cabinet had decided to authorised the parliamentary affairs minister to convene an all-party meeting to take a final call on whether to hold the winter session. The chief minister said the government may decide to postpone or cancel the assembly session.

“The 10-day monsoon session was conducted successfully during which Covid was important agenda. Whether the winter session should be cancelled or be held at Shimla or Dharamshala will be decided after the all-party meet,” he said, adding that Himachal was one of the worst-hit states in the country.

He also refuted reports of there being a shortage of oxygen in the state. “Internal arrangements have been made to meet any shortage of medicines and other medical supplies. He said the state was not in a position to restrict tourist movement on borders but the government may take a decision to this effect, if the need arose.

“A BJP legislatures meeting has been called today and Covid is also the agenda,” he added.

