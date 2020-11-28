Will hold protest at Jantar Mantar in heart of Delhi not Burari: BKU (Ugrahan)

Activists of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) lining up their tractor-trailers in Bahadurgarh town on the highway to Delhi on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Continuing its direct dissociation with the joint forum of the 30 farmer unions of Punjab, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan), one of the most active unions in the state, on Saturday decided not to enter the national capital till the evening.

Union president Joginder Singh Ugrahan said the supporters have gathered at Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar on Delhi’s outskirts till a decision is taken.

“Our leadership has unanimously rejected the plan to hold a protest at the Nirankari ground in Burari. Other unions may have agreed but we are against the decision to change the venue. We will hold a rally at Jantar Mantar to register our resentment against the new farm laws,” he said.

LEFT-LEANING UNION AWAITS DIRECTION

Supporters of this Left-leaning union had left for Delhi in large numbers on Friday after entering Haryana from Doomwali in Bathinda and Khanauri in Sangrur.

“We are deliberating with leaders of the farmers’ joint forum from Punjab and other states to resume the culmination of Dilli Chalo at Jantar Mantar,” he said.

Union’s Bathinda district president Shingara Singh Mann, who coordinated the march from Doomwali, said 5,000 vehicles carrying activists, dry rations and other logistics were on their way from Bathinda and Sangrur.

A large group of Ugrahan faction of the BKU reached Meham in Rohtak, 200km from the Doomwali border, early on Saturday before restarting the march.

“After breaking barricades at Dabwali on Friday, we reached a grain market at Meham. Our supporters faced challenges at a Ghaggar bridge near Sirsa and heavy barricading by the police near Agroha in Hisar. We are now headed towards Delhi border and will park at Bahadurgarh till a decision is taken,” Mann said.

CRITICISM LED TO U-TURN

As members of the joint forum of farmers entered Haryana from various points on Thursday after facing tear gas and water cannons from the police, the Ugrahan faction started a peaceful dharna at Doomwali and Khanauri borders.

However, it had to change its plan to hold a sit-in for a week after the activists criticised the BKU leadership for its decision.

On Wednesday, Ugrahan criticised the joint forum for holding a rail blockade and prolonging the agitation, affecting the industry, farmers and common man due to the suspension of rail traffic for two months.