‘Will resign from Khattar govt if MSP discontinued’

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday said he will resign from the chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP-JJP coalition government if any attempt to discontinue procurement of farmers produce under the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system surfaces.

In his first official reaction to the current controversy surrounding the Centre’s three farm legislations and fears of farmers that the objective of the central law was to dismantle the MSP at later stage, the deputy CM said there is not a single line regarding eliminating MSP in three farm Bills.

He said the crops of the farmers would be procured on the MSP and the farmers would have the right to sell their crop in the market openly in case they received price higher than the MSP.

In a statement, he made it clear that farmers would have the right of MSP and urged the farmers to not get misled.

Accusing former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda of trying to misguide the farmers for furthering his own political interests, Dushyant Chautala said not only did Hooda himself advocate open market for farmers but also signed on such recommendations of a committee set up by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during regime of UPA as its head.

“Why the former CM is adopting double standards on this and what is the reason behind misleading the farmers,” he asked.

“The Congress party supported contract farming in its vision document during its first tenure of UPA and now Congress is opposing the Bills for political gains whereas they will open new avenues of progress for the agriculturists.”

The deputy CM said that in coming paddy and maize procurement season each grain would be procured on MSP.