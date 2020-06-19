Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Windstorm wreaks havoc in Fazilka’s Jalalabad, rice mills damaged

Windstorm wreaks havoc in Fazilka’s Jalalabad, rice mills damaged

Rice mill owners who were already struggling due to the Covid-19 pandemic said the damage was another setback

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 13:47 IST

By Gaurav Sagar Bhaskar, Hindustan Times/Ferozepur

Damaged rice mills in Jalalabad in Fazilka on Friday. (HT Photo )

A strong windstorm wreaked havoc in Jalalabad, a sub-division of Fazilka, on Thursday night.

The gusty winds damaged around six rice mills, including KG Rice Mill, ML Rice Mill, Kissan Solvex and Midda Industries.

Sahil Midda, a rice miller, said, “The mills’ boundary walls fell, a portion of the building collapsed in at least two rice mills and machinery and stock were damaged.”

Many boundary walls fell during the windstorm on Thursday night. ( Representative Image/HT  )

Rice mill owner Sumit Aggarwal said, “The sheds were blown away around midnight. However, no loss of life was reported.”



“We were already struggling due to the pandemic and the windstorm has worsened the situation,” said mill owner Rajesh Kumar.

An insurance company’s senior official, on condition of anonymity, said, “We have received intimations from different rice mill owners in Jalalabad area about severe loss to their properties following last night’s windstorm.”

The building and machinery of rice mills was damaged in the storm on Thursday. ( HT Photo )

“The exact value of loss can be revealed only after an assessment is conducted,” he said.

Repeated attempts to contact the Jalalabad sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) proved futile.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Powergrid Recruitment 2020: 60 vacancies for apprentices on offer, check details
Jun 19, 2020 14:45 IST
Zidane becomes joint 2nd most successful Real Madrid manager
Jun 19, 2020 14:45 IST
How was Galwan Valley named? Explorer’s grandson explains
Jun 19, 2020 14:45 IST
Odisha’s Covid-19 tally nears 5,000; 165 new cases reported
Jun 19, 2020 14:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.