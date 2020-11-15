Winter intensifies in Chandigarh with 5mm showers, more on the cards

The maximum temperature dropped to 26.4°C on Sunday with 5mm rain – the first since August – proclaiming the arrival of winter.

More rain in the city and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh are expected in the coming days, which will cause the mercury to dip further.

“The rain was a result of the confluence of Western Disturbances and low-level easterly winds. The system will continue on Monday and chances of rain are expected up to Tuesday. However, the intensity of rain will be lower,” said Shivinder Singh, scientist, India Meteorological Department, Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature went up from 10.1°C on Saturday to 12.6°C on Sunday. In the next three days, the day and night temperatures are expected to remain around 25°C and 12°C, respectively.