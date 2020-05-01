Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Wireless communication, commercialisation of technology discussed during webinar at Panjab University

Wireless communication, commercialisation of technology discussed during webinar at Panjab University

The webinar was organised by the department of electronics and communication engineering of Panjab University’s University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET)

Updated: May 02, 2020 00:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Wireless communication and commercialisation of technology were discussed during a webinar organised by the department of electronics and communication engineering of Panjab University’s University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) on Friday.

The webinar was sponsored by the third phase of technical education quality improvement programme (TEQIP-III).

Professor Sunil Joshi from Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology, Udaipur, spoke on the tkey components of the channel response and commonly used empirical models such as Hata Model.

Professor Arvind Kumar from National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra, spoke about the massive MIMO technology to grow 5G capacity.



During the third session, Surender Singh Saini from CSIO-CSIR spoke on the commercialisation and transfer of technology. He also spoke on challenges at individual-level, technology-level, organisation-level and national-level. He said commercialisation of the technology was not a one-time phenomenon, but a continuous process for sustained technological growth.

