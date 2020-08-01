Witerati: Of a Prince, Poppadums, Podcasts & Parotta

Poor Poppadums! Never in their wildest dreams would they have imagined such a fairytale unmasking in the face of a Pandemic – Poppadum’s Fifteen Minutes of Fame meets Prince and Podcasters.

When Duke of Cambridge Prince William invited football star-turned-BBC podcaster Peter Crouch for a ‘Lads’ Night In’ at Kensington Palace, there were invitees not only of the guzzling kind but gastronomic guests, too. Poppadums met pints over podcasts at the Palace high table.

Chitchat about Chelsea FC & Co was peppered by none other than curry and chutney from Crouch’s chosen Indian takeaway, Samrat.

What a paradox of the Pandemic! While the Occident found it hard to digest that Prince Charles cold shouldered the customary “handshake” in favour of the Indian “namaste” as a Covid-safe Oriental form of greeting, ironically, his heir has extended a hand – “helping hand” – to pluck Poppadums out of pandemic-propelled pauper-hood.

The curious case of the Prince and the Pauper called Pandemic’s Pappad.

Of Papad VS Parotta

The Pandemic may be staging Poppadum’s Day Out At Palaces, but back home Poppadums aren’t currying much favour with the Lamba jis or Lally jis.

Blame it on the Paratha. Gol-maal GST tried its level best to edge the tax-fattened frozen Parotta out of the platters of Lockdown-fattened Lollitas and Lamba jis. Alas, it lost the battle to a fabled foodie truism – You may or may not be able to take Lockdown’s Lamba ji & Co out for a Paratha, but you can’t take the Paratha out of Lamba ji or Lally ji.

Such is the hold of this stuffed species parading puffily as a cousin of the reed-thin Roti, the latter looking in front of the Paratha of Punjabi eatopia as emaciated as a famished famine-hit baby of Ethiopia, that Poppadums simply stand sidelined on the Punju platter in ‘relation’ to the Parotta.

Thus it transpires that Lockdown got the L ollitas and Lamba jis so ardently addicted to the readymade frozen #Parotta or #Parota, that even in Unlock 1. 0, it has their hearts as melted in its favour as the butter swimming on it.

This brings us to the new lease of life Unlock 1.0 has delivered to the frozen Parotta.

This also brings us to the rites of passage that may “accidentally” accord to the Poppadum a place on the Punjabi platter.

In Unlock 1.0, the battle for a slice of the Punjabi platter is thus not between the Poppadum and Parotta. What’s rolling out instead is a battle more on manufacturing lines – Malabar Parotta VS Malaysian Parota, or Karumanchery Parota VS Kawan Paratha.

The frozen Malabar Parotta denoting desi brands that beckon from Big Bazaar or Big Basket catalogues. And the Malaysian Parota playing brand ambassador for videshi manufacturers who are invading inventories to cash in on the readymade Roti space.

Picture this. On any #WorkFromHome day of Unlock 1.0, a spectacle such as this can be sighted.

Lollita potters into the kitchen to rustle up breakfast, only to find Lamba ji or Lally ji already lolling thereabouts in suspicious avatar. As a wannabe MasterChef India. Lamba ji & Co not quite the subscribers to subtleties of sayings like “Too many cooks spoil the (quarantine) broth”. So far so good.

The only pot-ential hazard – Lamba ji or Lally ji’s palate pangs for the Paratha propel him to parade pots ‘n’ pans between two or more gas burners. Two, because he is thawing the Malabar Parotta on the traditional tawa and elsewhere on a non-stick pan he dabbles in defrosting of the paper-thin Malaysian Onion Parota. So far, two good.

Lollita exits the scene out of deference for idiomatic indiscretions called ‘Too many cooks spoil …’ and for diversions like a webinar. Some seconds later, Lamba ji also executes an exit in a huff, but not because the Parotta has been fried to a perfect puff. His hasty exit has more to do with being manoeuvred out of momentary amnesia by the morbid memory of a meeting on Zoom with his CEO or Chairman in five minutes’ flat.

Lamba ji enters the virtual meeting on the dot, only to exit the Zoom room in less than five minutes because his room is suddenly too hot. It’s not the Boss who’s fuming, but the whole house.

Lamba ji rushes out for role reversal into MasterChef mode, only to encounter not the defrosted Parotta but things more frozen – Lollita’s frosty glare. Lamba ji’s countenance contorts with consternation at the charred contents. His puckering at the Parotta’s rites of passage being reminiscent of that mournful melancholy mapping the faces of kith and kin who’re called upon to identify a mishap-maimed relative.

The curious case of Pandemic’s frozen Parotta being reborn as a Poppadom.